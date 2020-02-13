Wales expect Dan Biggar to be fit for France Six Nations match

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar looks set to face France in Wales' third match of this year's Six Nations

Wales expect Dan Biggar to face France in the Six Nations despite the fly-half having suffered a third head injury this season.

Biggar is currently going through concussion protocols after clashing heads with Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw during Wales' 24-14 Six Nations defeat in Dublin on Saturday.

The Northampton Saints playmaker failed a dressing room head injury assessment (HIA) shortly afterwards and has just over a week to prove his fitness ahead of France's visit to Cardiff on February 22.

Biggar also suffered head injuries in successive World Cup games against Australia and Fiji in Japan last autumn, but recovered to play in the quarter-final victory over France.

Wales will be looking to bounce back from defeat in Dublin with victory over France on Feb 22

Wales assistant coach Neil Jenkins said: "Dan is alright, he's just doing the normal return to play protocols.

"That takes a bit of time but he is pretty good and is recovering pretty well, so hopefully he will be OK for next week.

"The World Cup was a concern in terms of the heavy ones that he had, but I don't think Saturday was as bad as those.

"But (an HIA) is still something that you've got to do and the right decision was made.

"He is a tough old player, as you could see on Saturday because trying to get him off was an issue. But hopefully he will do everything he needs to do and will be back ready for France."

Biggar's head injury is the latest problem that Wales have encountered at fly-half.

Gareth Anscombe and Rhys Patchell are currently sidelined and Owen Williams was this week ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hamstring injury.

Cardiff Blues' Jarrod Evans, who has won five caps, is the only other fit fly-half in the squad.

Wing Josh Adams was also forced off against Ireland with a hip injury in the first half.

Josh Adams was forced off with injury in the first-half of Wales' defeat at Ireland

But Wales' medical team are confident Adams, who was the top try scorer at last year's World Cup, will be fit to train with the squad later this week.

"Josh is recovering and going through his treatment," Jenkins said.

"He is one of our leading lights, he has been outstanding in the World Cup and in the two games so far up until his injury.

"Josh spends most of the time with the medics at the moment and he comes and watches us train. He will take part with us when he is ready to go."