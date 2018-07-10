West Ham target Bruno Fernandes rejoins Sporting Lisbon

Bruno Fernandes was part of Portugal's World Cup squad

West Ham transfer target Bruno Fernandes has re-joined Sporting Lisbon after quitting the club last month.

The Portuguese midfielder was one of nine players to leave the Primeira Liga side after supporters physically attacked some of the players.

However, Fernandes has now performed a U-turn and agreed a five-year deal with a €100m release clause.

The news may come as a blow to West Ham, who Sky sources reported had made a £20m bid for the player.

Fernandes told a news conference he had turned down better financial offers from other clubs, and agreed to stay with Sporting after they promised to improve security.

Rui Patricio has joined Wolves after quitting Sporting last month

"It doesn't matter who is to blame, now it is over. Sporting is opening a new page and I believe it will be very good", he added.

Former Sporting president Bruno de Carvalho was removed by club members last month after being blamed for the supporter attacks.

However, he will run for the role in fresh elections in September.

The other players to quit Sporting alongside Fernandes were Rui Patricio, Bas Dost, Rodrigo Battaglia, Daniel Podence, Gelson Martins, William Carvalho, Rafael Leao and Ruben Ribeiro.

Patricio will be playing Premier League football next season after moving to newly-promoted Wolves.