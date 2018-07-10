Manuel Pellegrini says Jack Wilshere is hungry to play for West Ham

Jack Wilshere meets new boss Manuel Pellegrini after signing a three-year deal at the London Stadium

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini says new signing Jack Wilshere is hungry to play and believes the midfielder still has plenty to give.

The 26-year-old, who has agreed a three-year deal with the Hammers, became Pellegrini's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of Issa Diop, Lukasz Fabianski and Ryan Fredericks.

Wilshere announced his departure from Arsenal in June after being told by new boss Unai Emery his playing time would be significantly reduced. But Pellegrini believes Wilshere will be a good addition to his side.

Delighted to have officially signed for West Ham United!

After speaking with the manager and those at the club I knew my future was at the London Stadium and I can’t wait to get going now.

It’s well known that I come from a family of Hammers and it’s a special moment to sign… pic.twitter.com/N5MAoh2Mmi — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 9, 2018

"We are very happy to welcome Jack to West Ham United," he said. "I look forward to working with him, starting at our training camp here in Switzerland.

"Jack is a player with excellent technical ability, combined with great energy and commitment, and has proven his quality both in the Premier League and at international level."

Wilshere, who supported West Ham as a boy, will join up with the rest of the squad at their pre-season training camp in Switzerland.

His first game on home soil could be a friendly against Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

Wilshere joined Arsenal as a nine-year-old and he went on to make 197 appearances for the first team under manager Arsene Wenger

Pellegrini added: "Most importantly, he is hungry to play for West Ham, and determined to reproduce the level of performance that he has shown in the past.

"At 26, he still has many years of football in front of him, and I believe he will be a great asset for us."