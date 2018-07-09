West Ham in advanced talks to sign Felipe Anderson from Lazio

West Ham are hoping to conclude a deal to sign Felipe Anderson

West Ham are in advanced talks with Lazio over the signing of midfielder Felipe Anderson, according to Sky sources.

It is understood the clubs are edging closer to an agreement on a fee after negotiations had stalled over the past couple of weeks.

Sky sources understand the fee would break West Ham's current transfer record, with the Hammers having spent a record £21.9m on defender Issa Diop earlier this summer.

Anderson's personal terms could still prove to be a stumbling block on any move to the London Stadium, but West Ham remain hopeful of concluding a deal.

The 25-year-old, capped once by Brazil, joined Lazio from Santos in 2013 and has since scored 34 goals in 177 appearances.

Anderson has spent the past five seasons in Serie A with Lazio

New West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini has been busy in the transfer market this summer, adding Diop, goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski, right-back Ryan Fredericks and midfielder Jack Wilshere to his squad.

Sky sources understand Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko is undergoing the first part of his medical ahead of a £17.5m move to West Ham.