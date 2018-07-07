West Ham's Fabian Balbuena bid accepted, say Corinthians

Fabian Balbuena made his international debut in 2015

Brazilian side Corinthians say they have agreed a deal to sell defender Fabian Balbuena to West Ham.

Corinthians released a statement on Saturday saying West Ham met their valuation for the highly-rated Paraguay international. The club have said the 23-year-old centre-back will now travel to London to carry out his medical.

Balbuena has made 136 appearances for Corinthians, scoring 11 goals in his three years at the Sao Paulo-based club, and helped them win the Brazilian championship in 2017.

Their statement concluded: "The board thanks the services provided and wishes him luck for the new journey."

West Ham have made three summer signings - Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop and Lukasz Fabianski - since Manuel Pellegrini was appointed as the club's new manager in May.

Sky sources understand the Hammers have made an offer to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Andriy Yarmolenko, and remain in talks with Sporting Lisbon to sign midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

West Ham are also closing in on the signing of Jack Wilshere, who is a free agent following his release from Arsenal this summer.