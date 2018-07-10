Reece Burke joins Hull from West Ham

Reece Burke becomes Hull's second signing in two days after announcing David Milinkovic from Genoa

Hull City have signed defender Reece Burke from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has signed a three-year deal that includes an additional one-year option.

Burke told the club's website "I'm over the moon to have signed for Hull City. I enjoy playing football and I see this move as a big opportunity for me.

"I've had a good chat with the Head Coach [Nigel Adkins] and I know that the club were really keen to bring me here. That is a nice feeling to have."

Burke was named West Ham's Young Player of the Year in 2014-15

He made 26 appearances on loan for Bolton last season as they secured their Championship status on the final day of the campaign, and had previously been on loan at Wigan,

In the 2015/16 season, while on loan at Bradford City, Burke was named their player of the season.

He has flown out to the Algarve in Portugal to join the rest of Hull's first-team squad for pre-season training.