Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Premier League goals: Chelsea, Fulham and Watford

Watch all the goals and the best action from the weekend's Premier League games

Last Updated: 27/08/18 12:12am
2:49
Premier League Sunday Round-up
Premier League Sunday Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from the weekend's games, including wins for Chelsea, Fulham, Watford, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from the weekend games...

Sunday

Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Chelsea made it three wins from three with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Newcastle on Renault Super Sunday.
2:50
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea
Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Watford survived a late scare to seal a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace and win three games at the start of a top-flight season for the first time.
2:58
Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace
Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

Fulham 4-2 Burnley

A quick first-half double from Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a first win of the Premier League season for Fulham, beating Burnley 4-2.
2:37
Fulham 4-2 Burnley
Fulham 4-2 Burnley

Saturday

Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield.
2:55
Liverpool 1-0 Brighton
Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Wolves impressed as they earned a 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday at Molineux.
2:57
Wolves 1-1 Manchester City
Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Unai Emery got his first win as Arsenal manager as the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.
2:47
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham
Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Bournemouth came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at the Vitality, with both sides maintaining their unbeaten starts to the season despite being reduced to 10 men.
2:54
Bournemouth 2-2 Everton
Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff

Jonathan Hogg was sent off after an off-the-ball tussle with Harry Arter as Huddersfield and Cardiff played out a 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.
2:57
Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff
Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff

Southampton 1-2 Leicester

Harry Maguire was the hero as his stoppage-time strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.
2:57
Wolves 1-1 Manchester City
Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Sky Sports Six-a-Side

Pick your team for Man Utd v Tottenham to win the guaranteed £1k jackpot.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK