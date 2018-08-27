When do EFL and European transfer windows shut?

Yannick Bolasie is the latest big name to move to the Championship on loan after joining Aston Villa

The Premier League transfer window shut on August 9 but what about the Sky Bet EFL loan window and across Europe?

Clubs in the Championship, League One and League Two can still do business, while top-flight teams can sell even if they can no longer buy.

Here's what you need to know...

Sky Bet EFL

EFL sides looking to boost their ranks will have had a close eye on Premier League squads at the start of the 2018/19 campaign. Clubs can loan players until 5pm on Friday August 31, and temporary agreements can also include an option to buy when the winter window opens on January 1.

A club can name a maximum of five loan players on a team sheet for any league match.

No club can sign more than four players on loan from the same club - and only two of those can be aged over 23.

Any loan that becomes a permanent transfer - like Benik Afobe's switch from Wolves to Stoke on January 1 - will no longer be included in the loan count once that transfer is completed.

Benik Afobe joined Stoke on loan from Wolves within days of moving to Molineux from Bournemouth

Just like in the Premier League, clubs can sign any unattached players on free transfers at any time before January, so long as they have not had a club since the transfer window shut on August 9.

The EFL also allows clubs to complete 'Emergency Goalkeeper Loans' beyond August 31.

But they are only allowed to do so when all their senior goalkeepers are either suspended or injured, at which point they can bring in a goalkeeper from another club on a seven-day loan, which can be renewed as long as they are needed.

Scotland

Scotland's transfer window closes at midnight on Friday - will Steven Gerrard look to do any more business at Rangers?

Dedryck Boyata's Celtic future has also been under scrutiny throughout the summer, although he scored in their 1-0 win over Hamilton on Sunday.

Fulham had a £9m bid for Boyata turned down earlier this month

Around Europe

The transfer window in Italy shut on August 25 but several others on the continent remain open.

Germany's transfer window shuts at 5pm UK time on Friday August 31, with Borussia Dortmund currently linked with a Paco Alcacer from Barcelona on loan.

The Russian window follows at 10pm, and Spain and France at 11pm, putting to bed an increasingly tense battle reported between PSG and Barcelona for midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The only clubs in a major European league which will be able to continue buying and selling players during September will be those in Portugal, whose transfer window stays open until September 21.