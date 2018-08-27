European paper round-up: Manchester United snubbed by Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic

Mario Mandzukic scored the winner in Croatia's World Cup semi-final win over England

Italy

Manchester United may not have been very active in the transfer window this summer, but it seems that's not wholly their fault; Juventus forward Mario Mandzukic turned down an offer to join them. (Calciomercato)

France

English clubs might be wishing that their transfer window was still open in the coming days, as Paris Saint-Germain are set to push as many as five players towards the Parc des Princes exit. Goncalo Guedes, Kevin Trapp, Lassana Diarra, Giovani Lo Celso, and Julian Draxler - linked with Bayern Munich - are all possible departures. (Le Parisien)

Danny Rose is wanted by Marseille. Confirming a rumour first surfacing on English shores, L'Equipe say that the south coast club have already contacted the player. (L'Equipe)

Twenty-one year-old Lyon winger Maxwel Cornet, who Tottenham Hotspur were keen on last season, is being pursued by Sevilla and Wolfsburg. (L'Equipe)

Spain

'Total war' is the headline on the front page of Sport, reporting on the battle between PSG and Barcelona, which has seen Adrien Rabiot become a flashpoint. The Frenchman's contract in Paris expires next summer and he has turned down offers to extend it, but PSG are considering reporting Barca to FIFA for approaching the player directly without the knowledge or permission of his club. (Sport)

Adrien Rabiot is involved in a tug of war between parent club PSG and Barcelona

Atletico Madrid have set an asking price of £27m for PSG target Filipe Luis, with the transfer seemingly close to being finalised. (AS)

Germany

PSG are still in the running to take Jerome Boateng from Bayern Munich, despite having bought another centre-back, Thilo Kehrer, in the window. The two clubs' sporting directors have met to discuss the player's future. (Bild)

However, Bayern may be proposing a deal that would take Julian Draxler to Bavaria in return for Boateng departing to France. Draxler would be a replacement for current winger Kingsley Coman, who faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines after surgery for an ankle injury. (Kicker)

Bayer Leverkusen's talented 21-year-old full-back Benjamin Henrichs is set to join Monaco by the end of the week. The French club will pay £22.6m for the youngster, who has spent 14 years with Leverkusen. (Sport Bild)