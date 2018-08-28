Premier League goals: Lucas Moura magic, Chelsea win late, Fulham hit four

5:34 Premier League Weekend Round-up Premier League Weekend Round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights, including wins for Tottenham, Chelsea, Fulham, Watford, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Monday

Lucas Moura scored twice as Tottenham stunned Manchester United with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Monday Night Football.

3:00 Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham Man Utd 0-3 Tottenham

Sunday

Chelsea made it three wins from three with a dramatic 2-1 victory at Newcastle on Renault Super Sunday.

2:50 Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea Newcastle 1-2 Chelsea

Watford survived a late scare to seal a 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace and win three games at the start of a top-flight season for the first time.

2:58 Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace Watford 2-1 Crystal Palace

A quick first-half double from Aleksandar Mitrovic sealed a first win of the Premier League season for Fulham, beating Burnley 4-2.

2:37 Fulham 4-2 Burnley Fulham 4-2 Burnley

Saturday

Mohamed Salah's 23rd-minute strike proved to be the difference as Liverpool moved to the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Brighton at Anfield.

2:55 Liverpool 1-0 Brighton Liverpool 1-0 Brighton

Wolves impressed as they earned a 1-1 draw with Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday at Molineux.

2:57 Wolves 1-1 Manchester City Wolves 1-1 Manchester City

Unai Emery got his first win as Arsenal manager as the Gunners beat West Ham 3-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

2:47 Arsenal 3-1 West Ham Arsenal 3-1 West Ham

Bournemouth came back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Everton at the Vitality, with both sides maintaining their unbeaten starts to the season despite being reduced to 10 men.

2:54 Bournemouth 2-2 Everton Bournemouth 2-2 Everton

Jonathan Hogg was sent off after an off-the-ball tussle with Harry Arter as Huddersfield and Cardiff played out a 0-0 draw at the John Smith's Stadium.

2:57 Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff Huddersfield 0-0 Cardiff

Harry Maguire was the hero as his stoppage-time strike earned Leicester a 2-1 victory over 10-man Southampton at St Mary's.