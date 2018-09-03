Sky Sports Power Rankings: Watford's Jose Holebas top

Watford's Jose Holebas has topped the Sky Sports Power Rankings this week.

The Greece international assisted both goals during a 2-1 win over Tottenham, with team-mate Troy Deeney (No 7, up 18 places) heading the equaliser before Craig Cathcart (No 16, up 62 places) nodded the winner.

Jose Holebas scored a cross-cum-shot last week to boost his position in the rankings

Last week's table-topper Lucas Moura (No 4, down three places) took a tumble after the defeat at Vicarage Road, while Kieran Trippier (No 29, down 18 places) is Spurs' next top performer at No 29.

Sadio Mane maintained his top-five presence in the rankings this season, securing runner-up spot this week after poking Liverpool into an early lead during a narrow 2-1 win at Leicester.

Sergio Aguero retained his No 3 position somewhat fortuitously, claiming an assist for a back-pass to Kyle Walker - who hit a 36-yard rocket to secure a 2-1 win over Newcastle.

Kyle Walker celebrates his goal with Riyad Mahrez and John Stones

Pedro (No 9, up eight places) came off the bench to break the deadlock for Chelsea against Bournemouth, before Marcos Alonso (No 6, up 14 places) coolly assisted Eden Hazard (No 5, up 14 places) to guarantee three points.

Aleksandar Mitrovic (No 8, no move) had doubled Fulham's lead against Brighton but took a hit after conceding a penalty as the Cottagers spurned their two-goal advantage and settled for a point.

Romelu Lukaku eased pressure on Jose Mourinho and soared 106 places up the rankings to land No 10 spot after scoring a first-half double in a 2-0 win at Burnley.

