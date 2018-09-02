Burnley 0-2 Manchester United: Romelu Lukaku double fires 10-man United to victory

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as 10-man Manchester United returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor.

United looked on course for a routine victory when Lukaku headed them ahead on 27 minutes and doubled their tally with a close-range second a minute before half-time.

But after Paul Pogba had a second-half penalty saved by Joe Hart, United had to play the final 19 minutes a man down when Marcus Rashford was shown a straight red card for head-butting Phil Bardsley.

However, three days on from their agonising Europa League exit against Olympiakos, Burnley showed little sign of mounting a late comeback, Sam Vokes' header stoppage-time header all the Clarets could muster by way of a response.

Instead, United ground out the win - which lifts them to 10th in the table - to ease the pressure on beleaguered manager Jose Mourinho. Burnley remain second from bottom after their third successive defeat.

Player ratings Burnley: Hart (7), Taylor (5), Tarkowski (5), Mee (5), Bardsley (5), Lennon (5), Cork (5), McNeil (6), Westwood (5), Wood (6), Hendrick (5).



Subs: Vokes (6), Barnes (5), Vydra (5).



Man Utd: De Gea (7), Valencia (7), Lindelof (7), Smalling (7), Shaw (7), Matic (7), Fellaini (7), Sanchez (7), Pogba (7), Lingard (8), Lukaku (8).



Subs: Bailly (n/a), Herrera (6), Rashford (3).



Man of the Match: Romelu Lukaku.

United's fluid front three of Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard tormented Burnley in the opening exchanges, with the fleet-footed England international creating two clear opening inside 10 minutes.

With barely two minutes on the clock, Lingard wriggled clear of the Clarets centre-backs but flashed a shot wide of the post - eight minutes later he curled an effort from the edge of the box over.

Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring against Burnley

Lingard remained a threat but it was his strike partners that combined for United's opener as Sanchez was allowed to pick out Lukaku with a cross from the left, and the Belgium international headed his second goal of the season beyond Hart from six yards.

It was no more than United deserved and they could have had a second had it not been for Hart, who raced off his line to smother Lukaku on 36 minutes - but it was not long until the Burnley goalkeeper's defences were breached again.

Both managers made three changes on the back of Premier League defeats against Fulham and Tottenham respectively. Charlie Taylor, Dwight McNeil and Phil Bardsley came in for Burnley while Victor Lindelof, Alexis Sanchez and Marouane Fellaini – making his 250th Premier League appearance – were recalled into the United line-up.

Lingard was involved again as his shot ricocheted around the Burnley area, striking Ben Mee and the head of Ashley Westwood before falling perfectly for the lurking Lukaku, who slotted home to double United's lead on 44 minutes.

With United meandering to victory, the game burst into life on 68 minutes as substitute Rashford drew a foul from Aaron Lennon in the area, but Pogba's penalty after his now-trademark run-up was parried away by Hart.

Things took a turn for the worse for United three minutes later when Rashford was given his marching orders by referee Jon Moss for reacting angrily to a Bardsley tackle and throwing his head into the face of the Burnley defender.

Marcus Rashford saw red for head-butting Phil Bardsley

But despite Burnley's best effort, United had a measure of control despite falling down to 10 men and saw out the victory with relative ease, Vokes' glancing header the closest the Clarets came to reducing the arrears.

Opta stats

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has won each of his four Premier League away games at Turf Moor (P4 W4), including all three in charge of the Red Devils.

Burnley have won just one of their last 18 top-flight meetings with Manchester United (D8 L9), with that victory coming in their first ever Premier League meeting back in August 2009 (1-0).

Among each of the current Premier League teams, Burnley are on the longest winless run of any side in the competition (nine games - D3 L6).

Manchester United have won each of their last 24 Premier League matches in which they've scored the opening goal.

Marcus Rashford was shown his first red card for Manchester United, while also being the first substitute to be sent off for the Red Devils in the Premier League since Marouane Fellaini against Hull City in May 2015.

Man of the Match - Romelu Lukaku

Mourinho has really been up against after United's worst start to a Premier League season since 1992. But just when his manager needed it most, Lukaku rekindled his touch in front of goal. The Belgian's first league brace since his United debut in the competition back in August 2017 put the visitors in control, and gave Mourinho something to cheer about after a fortnight of angst at Old Trafford.

What's next?

