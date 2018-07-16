Manchester United agree deal to sell Daley Blind to Ajax

Daley Blind made 17 appearances for Manchester United last season

Manchester United have confirmed they have agreed a deal to sell Daley Blind back to Ajax.

The 28-year-old left the Eredivisie club for Old Trafford four years ago in a £14m deal.

Sky Sports News reported on Saturday the two clubs struck a deal for Blind to return to his former club for an initial fee of £14.1m which could rise to £18.5m with performance-based add-ons.

United tweeted on Monday to officially confirm the deal, saying a further announcement "will be made in due course."

#MUFC has agreed terms with Ajax for the transfer of @BlindDaley. A further announcement will be made in due course. pic.twitter.com/XEvxEeOG2I — Manchester United (@ManUtd) July 16, 2018

Blind was going into the final season of the five-year contract he signed when joining United from Ajax in 2014.

He was missing when Jose Mourinho and the rest of the United squad flew out from Manchester Airport to Los Angeles to begin their pre-season tour of the United States on Sunday.

The only other first-team players absent were the 12 who featured at the World Cup in Russia, as well as Alexis Sanchez, who it is understood was unable to travel due to a visa issue.

1:13 Blind was not part of Manchester United's squad that left for the United States on Sunday Blind was not part of Manchester United's squad that left for the United States on Sunday

Blind has made 90 Premier League appearances in four years at Old Trafford but was limited to just seven last season as he fell down the pecking order under Mourinho.

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag had recently said the Dutch club were doing "everything" to try to re-sign Blind.