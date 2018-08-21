Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola slams Paul Scholes' criticism of Manchester United star

Paul Scholes was critical of Paul Pogba's performance against Brighton

Paul Pogba's agent has hit back at Paul Scholes over his criticism of the Manchester United midfielder.

Mino Raiola took to social media after Scholes questioned whether Pogba is the right choice as United captain following Sunday's 3-2 defeat at Brighton.

Man Utd vs Tottenham Live on

"There's a lack of leaders in the team, that's why we thought Pogba might be the ideal candidate to be that leader but he wasn't there [on Sunday]. He had another really poor game. He's so inconsistent," Scholes told Optus Sport.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Raiola, who helped Pogba secure a return to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016, responded by tweeting: "Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten.

"Paul Scholes wouldn't recognise a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill.

"Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club."

0:52 Sir Alex Ferguson would have sold Pogba by now, says Danny Mills Sir Alex Ferguson would have sold Pogba by now, says Danny Mills

Pogba was critical of his own performance against Brighton, saying "my attitude wasn't right enough".

"Myself first, should have done much better, less mistakes, control more the game," said the World Cup winner.

"This was a bad performance for all of us. It's wrong we dropped points.

"You have to wake up for the next game and definitely not play like we did [against Brighton]."

United's next game is against Tottenham on Monday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.