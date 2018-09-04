Jose Mourinho jokes it would cost Manchester United too much to sack him

Jose Mourinho laughed off suggestions his job was under threat

Jose Mourinho joked it would cost Manchester United too much to sack him, as he dismissed concerns his job at the club is in danger.

United secured a 2-0 win at Burnley on Sunday following a turbulent start to their season, which included successive defeats against Tottenham and Brighton.

The United board backed Mourinho following the defeats, and the Portuguese defended the club's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward after an aeroplane carrying a banner was flown over Turf Moor ahead of their win.

However, the United manager laughed off suggestions his position at the club was under threat.

"They say I'm in danger, but I don't think so," Mourinho told Gazzetta dello Sport and La Repubblica.

"If they sent me away, do you have any idea how much money they would have to give me?"

Mourinho was seen passionately clapping the home fans at the final whistle after the defeat by Spurs at Old Trafford, and he admitted that positive reaction from the crowd had a huge effect on his team's mentality before the Burnley game.

After the international break, United face an unbeaten Watford side at Vicarage road, before their Champions League campaign gets underway against Swiss side BSC Young Boys.