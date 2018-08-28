Jose Mourinho maintains backing of Man Utd board despite two losses in first three

Jose Mourinho clutches a Manchester United scarf as he stands before the home fans at Old Trafford

Jose Mourinho's job as Man Utd manager is not under threat despite losing two of their first three Premier League games for the first time since 1992, SSN understands.

Monday's 3-0 defeat at home to Tottenham left United with just three points from as many games so far this season, but despite the poor results, Mourinho maintains the backing of the United board.

Mourinho also appears to have the support of a number of the United supporters, who stayed to applaud the manager at the end of the game as he stood in front of the Stretford End.

0:55 Man Utd fans give Jose verdict Man Utd fans give Jose verdict

The Portuguese then endured a spiky press conference after his heaviest home loss in management, concluding with Mourinho storming out of the room.

He was in combative mood when challenged about the criticism coming his way both in the media and from fans and demanded to be treated with more respect.

2:57 Manchester United fans applauded Jose Mourinho off the pitch after their 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham Manchester United fans applauded Jose Mourinho off the pitch after their 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham

The loss to Spurs was United's second in succession, and it is the first time since 1992 they have lost two of their first three matches in a Premier League season.

While Mourinho's immediate future seems to be secure, that could change were they to fail to beat Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday.

1:02 Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins Jose Mourinho walked out of his post-match press conference demanding respect and referencing his Premier League title wins

United defender Luke Shaw insists rumours of unrest within the squad are unfounded, but apologised to the club's fans for the defeat to Tottenham.