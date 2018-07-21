Olivier Giroud targeted by Atletico Madrid in loan deal with Chelsea

Atletico Madrid have approached Chelsea for Olivier Giroud

Atletico Madrid have approached Chelsea over the possibility of taking Olivier Giroud on loan, according to Sky sources.

However, it is believed Chelsea would prefer to do a permanent deal with the Spanish club.

Giroud scored three goals in 13 appearances for the Blues last season after joining from London rivals Arsenal in January.

The 31-year-old was part of the France squad that won the 2018 World Cup, although he failed to score in seven appearances for Les Blues in Russia.

Atletico Madrid's primary target this summer is AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic. However, the Croatian is waiting on a decision from Milan as to whether they allow him to leave the San Siro.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have made initial contact with Juventus with the hope of signing Gonzalo Higuain, according to Sky in Italy.

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri worked with Higuain at Napoli before the striker joined Juventus in 2016, and Sky in Italy believe Sarri is keen to link up with the 30-year-old again at Stamford Bridge.