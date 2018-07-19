Xherdan Shaqiri went missing in big moments for Stoke, says Charlie Adam

Xherdan Shaqiri scored the winner in Switzerland's World Cup win over Serbia

New Liverpool signing Xherdan Shaqiri "never turned up" for Stoke in important moments, according to former team-mate Charlie Adam.

Shaqiri, currently on holiday after representing Switzerland at the World Cup in Russia, declared his ambition to win titles after joining Liverpool earlier this month for £13.5m, saying he wanted to play on "the biggest stage in football".

He revealed he had wanted to sign for the club years before.

1:34 Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke - we took a look at some of his best moments from last season Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke - we took a look at some of his best moments from last season

The 27-year-old was part of the Stoke squad which Adam said had been "getting away with murder" before their relegation to the Sky Bet Championship in May.

Shaqiri announced his desire to leave Stoke shortly after their Premier League exit was confirmed, but Adam identified the Swiss midfielder as one of the 'so-called big players' his criticism had been aimed at.

"Was he one of them? Oh, definitely," Adam, who played for Liverpool between 2011 and 2012, told TalkSPORT.

"When the chips are down you look at your big players, you want your big players to bring magic in one moment in the season, and at times we felt like the so-called big players in the squad never turned up for us and never performed.

"Yeah, everybody else could help, but for all the plaudits to so-called bigger players we getting from certain members of the management staff last season - they weren't producing."