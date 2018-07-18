Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool players will not fear new arrivals to the club

Jurgen Klopp says he's happy with the state of Liverpool's squad

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists his players will welcome the help from new signings rather than fear competition for places.

Midfield trio Fabinho, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri have arrived during the transfer window and the Reds have signed Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker for a fee of €75m (£67m), subject to a medical, according to Sky in Italy.

A hectic end to last season and a number of injuries left Liverpool's resources thinly stretched, and Klopp is determined to avoid that this season as they look to mount a serious title challenge.

"Maybe it is the first year we don't sell a key player. There was always a lot of change, but in both directions," he said.

"Now it is more in one direction. Big teams, successful teams, if you don't buy it, you have to build it. That means stay together, bring additions in and make the next step.

Xherdan Shaqiri joined Liverpool from Stoke earlier this month

"The team and squad are in a really good moment. We had the situation where we had 12 [senior] players [fit] - they know we need the depth in the squad. It is not like they say, 'Bring in another midfielder? Why? We are all still here'.

"They know we need the quality and they know that if we win something here then we will win it with 25 players.

"In the whole period in the last two months of the season this club and this team came closer together because we had to fight like crazy. What the boys did in those last two months was exceptional."

Liverpool players who were on World Cup duty are yet to return to the club and Klopp admits he prefers it when he has the entire squad to work with.

"I love the pre-season but I really loved the good old pre-season when you had all players together and you can train from the first day," he added.

Fabinho also joined the Reds to bolster their midfield options

"In this moment we miss three or four offensive players. [Roberto] Firmino, Mo [Salah], Sadio [Mane] and Shaq [Shaqiri]. It means an interesting challenge.

"Hendo [Jordan Henderson] is not in, Trent [Alexander-Arnold] is not in, Simon [Mignolet] is not in and Dejan [Lovren] will be the last to come back.

"In terms of squad planning, I am really fine. In terms of football, we are in a good way but not where we want to be. A lot will come once the other boys are back. We will be fine at the end."