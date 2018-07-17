Rhian Brewster signs long-term deal at Liverpool

Rhian Brewster has signed a long-term deal at Liverpool

Liverpool forward Rhian Brewster has ended speculation about his future by signing a long-term deal with the club.

It's the 18-year-old's first professional contract and puts an end to talk of him leaving Anfield.

Brewster had been linked with a host of clubs including Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus and Barcelona and had already turned down the chance to move to Germany, where both Borussia Monchengladbach and RB Leipzig were interested.

"It feels great. I've wanted to do this for a very long time now and I think it's the right moment for me and my family. I'm looking forward to getting back fit and making some appearances," Brewster told Liverpoolfc.com.

"Since I got here the club has been amazing to me and treated me like family. It seems like I've been here my whole life, to be honest. It's coming up to my fifth season now. I [still] remember my first training session. It's amazing and I can't wait to get started."

Brewster hit the headlines last October when he was awarded the Golden Boot, scoring eight goals as England won the U17 World Cup in India.

He suffered an ankle injury in January but has returned to fitness and will be looking to force his way into Jurgen Klopp's first-team plans this season.