Adam Lallana says Liverpool must win silverware this season

Adam Lallana says Liverpool must delivery trophies this season

Adam Lallana admits Liverpool are under pressure to take the "next step" and deliver trophies this season after spending heavily in the summer transfer market.

The Reds have lost a Champions League, Europa League and EFL Cup final since Jurgen Klopp took over at Anfield in October 2015, and have finished no higher than fourth in the league under the German.

However, Lallana believes Liverpool are well-placed to end their six-year wait for silverware after spending more than £170m on reinforcements, including making Alisson the most expensive goalkeeper in history.

"It's a really exciting time," said Lallana. "I'm delighted to be at a top club like Liverpool that are going to be challenging for trophies again and I'm looking forward to playing for England again.

The Reds have lost three major finals under Jurgen Klopp

"For my club, I just want to take the next step now. We've been in a few finals that we haven't been victorious in and that needs to change.

"We've got all the ingredients there, the experience we've gained and the squad we've put together, the signs are really good for us to go the next step."

Liverpool finished 25 points behind Manchester City in the Premier League last season and Lallana expects Pep Guardiola's side to be the ones to beat again this year.

When asked if Liverpool are favourites to challenge City, Lallana said: "That's not for us to say, that's for other people to speculate. But, of course, we're going to be in the pack who want to chase down City.

"Hopefully, Liverpool and three or four of the other top teams can squeeze a few more points out of City this year and that would make it more interesting."

