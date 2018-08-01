Ben Woodburn joins Sheffield United from Liverpool on season-long loan deal

Ben Woodburn has joined Sheffield United on loan

Liverpool forward Ben Woodburn has joined Sky Bet Championship club Sheffield United on a season-long loan.

The 18-year-old has featured prominently for the Reds in pre-season but will now continue his development at Bramall Lane under the guidance of Blades boss Chris Wilder.

"Ben is a great signing for us, he is an exciting player with undoubted quality," said Wilder.

"He's been involved with Liverpool throughout their pre-season and I'm delighted they've trusted us with one of their outstanding young prospects, who is a full international as a teenager.

Sheff Utd vs Swansea Live on

"It's his first loan move and I'm sure it will be a great one for all parties.

"He makes goals and scores goals with both feet, he can play in a couple of attacking positions and gives us flexibility at the top of the pitch."

Woodburn is the youngest goalscorer in Liverpool's history

Woodburn has made 11 appearances for Liverpool since making his senior debut for the Anfield club in 2016.

The Welshman became the club's youngest-ever goalscorer when he netted in a 2-0 EFL Cup victory over Leeds in 2016, aged 17 years and 45 days.

He is also Wales' second-youngest goalscorer having found the net on debut against Austria in 2017.