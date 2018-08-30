Sven-Goran Eriksson says he is a Liverpool fan

3:21 Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he supports Liverpool Sven-Goran Eriksson reveals he supports Liverpool

Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson says he has always been a Liverpool fan.

The Swede, who managed England from 2001-2006, has supported Liverpool since he was young, alongside his father.

Though he is currently out of management, his last role being a stint at China League One side Shenzhen FC last year, Eriksson says he mainly watches the Premier League and believes Manchester City will retain their title this season.

Eriksson said: "I've always been a Liverpool fan. I can say that now, I couldn't say that when I was in England but I was always since I was [young]. My father as well, he is 90, still a Liverpool fan.

"But I still think City will win it."

Jurgen Klopp's side face Leicester away on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, looking to continue their winning run from the first three games of the season.

Eriksson, 70, is still keen to work and says he would take a job if one comes up, having turned down manager jobs with the Iraq and Cameroon national teams, which he admits was for "private reasons".

"In this job you don't have plans and you don't go to the office and ask for a job," added Eriksson, who lives in Sweden. "You're offered a job or not.

"I said no thank you to the Iraq national team and no thank you to the Cameroon national team."

Asked why he rejected the offers, he said: "Different reasons but more like private reasons and they are two OK teams who I was rather keen, but at the end, no.

"If something comes up I will take it, I still want to work. In the meantime, I keep busy with the local team."