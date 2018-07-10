Tuesday's Arsenal transfer rumours: Lucas Torreira, Matteo Guendouzi and Andre Gomes

Lucas Torreira is set to join Arsenal

Arsenal are closing in on Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi as we round-up the latest transfer rumours on Tuesday, July 10.

Arsenal are closing in on two new central midfielders, with Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi set for medicals with the Gunners this week, according to Sky sources.

Deals in the region of £26m for Torreira and £8m for Guendouzi are understood to have been agreed with Sampdoria and FC Lorient respectively, and personal terms are not expected to be a problem.

Arsenal have three players in mind to replace captaincy candidate Aaron Ramsey if he will not sign a new deal, the Daily Express reports.

Barcelona's Andre Gomes is the first-choice to take his place with Ever Banega also an option, who Unai Emery managed at Valencia and Sevilla. Banega's club-mate Steven N'Zonzi is also being looked at.

Arsenal look set to sign youngster Sam Greenwood from Sunderland after the 16-year-old posted a picture from outside the Gunners' training ground.

Manchester United and Liverpool were also linked with the striker after he scored six goals in 15 appearances for Sunderland U18s last season.

Meanwhile, Jack Wilshere has joined West Ham on a three-year deal.

Wilshere, who has 34 caps for England, ended his 17-year association with Arsenal at the beginning of the month and joins the club he supported as a boy on a free transfer.