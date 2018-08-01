Aaron Ramsey sits out Arsenal v Chelsea with calf injury

Aaron Ramsey missed Wednesday's match through injury

Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey was forced to sit out Wednesday's pre-season friendly against Chelsea in Dublin as a precaution after suffering a minor calf problem.

Head coach Unai Emery filled the void by drafting in 18-year-old Emile Smith Rowe, who signed a new long-term deal at the club on Tuesday.

Ramsey's absence raises doubts over whether he will be fit for Arsenal's Premier League opener against reigning champions Manchester City on August 12, live on Sky Sports.

🚨 An update on Aaron Ramsey...



Aaron did not start tonight's match due to a minor calf problem - he was replaced in the line up by Emile Smith Rowe as a precaution#ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/gCULulL2JK — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 1, 2018

Ramsey has 12 months remaining on his contract at the Emirates and the Welsh international midfielder, speaking last week, admitted he is unsure over his future.

He also confirmed his agent remains locked in negotiations with the club over a new deal, something Sky Sports News reported in mid-July.

Ramsey, who is understood to be a key part of Emery's plans at the Emirates, says he is happy to leave the talks to his representatives and is unsure what a potential extension hinges on.