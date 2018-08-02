Everton targeting a top-six finish this season, says Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford says Everton are targeting a top-six finish this season

Jordan Pickford believes Everton are capable of a top-six finish this season under new manager Marco Silva.

Everton made their second signing of the summer with left back Lucas Digne joining from Barcelona in a deal which could be worth up to £20m.

He joins Brazilian forward Richarlison, who arrived from Watford for £40m, and Pickford is confident Everton will improve on last season's eighth-place finish under Sam Allardyce.

"Yes, I think it is a massive club and the club is only going in the right direction," Pickford said when asked if the new signings were a signal of intent.

"We want to do better. We finished eighth last season and so we want to get better than seventh, get into the top six.

"The Premier League is a hard league and it is hard to get a win in any game, but we want to please the fans and make the fans happy and the way to do that is win games."

Following a stellar World Cup with England, Pickford has emerged as Chelsea's primary target to replace Thibaut Courtois, should the Belgium international leave for Real Madrid.

But Everton are determined to keep the 24-year-old and are ready to offer him a new contract, despite the fact he is only one year into the five-year deal he moved from Sunderland for £30m last summer.

Pickford has been on an extended break following the World Cup but he will return to training on Friday and hopes to feature in Everton's final pre-season game against Valencia

"It is a quick turnaround but I am still fresh and raring to go," Pickford said.

"I couldn't go straight back into it so I had a little break and I will go back in on Friday and get cracking and see how I feel - maybe see if the gaffer will let me have a bit of game-time on Saturday.

"I just love playing football. I'm a football lad.

"I will go in on Friday and the first thing I will do is ask for some game-time on Saturday, hopefully to get the chance to play against Wolves the following week. I know myself that I will be more than ready so I can't wait."

