Everton and Stoke in talks over Badou N'Diaye-Ashley Williams swap deal

Stoke City's Badou Ndiaye could be involved in a swap deal and join Everton

Everton and Stoke are in talks over a swap deal that would send Badou N'Diaye to Goodison Park and Ashley Williams to the Potteries.

Senegal international N'Diaye is keen to return to the Premier League, having impressed for Stoke after his January move from Galatasaray.

N'Diaye was unable to stop the Potters being relegated but new boss Gary Rowett is keen to keep the 27-year-old and recently said there was no pressure on the club to sell him.

But Rowett told Sky Sports News on Tuesday that he is keen to make defensive additions to his squad before the summer window closes on August 9.

Sky Sports News understands Williams is one of Rowett's favoured targets, although they could have to settle for an initial loan deal for the 33-year-old.

Ashley Williams could be surplus to requirements at Goodison Park

Williams joined Everton from Swansea in the summer of 2016 but was not a regular starter during the second half of last season and the club now has another new manager in Marco Silva.

Rowett has also tried to sign Aston Villa defender James Chester, but his offer was rejected before their Sky Bet Championship rivals were taken over.

