Jack Rodwell training at Everton while looking for a new club

Jack Rodwell is training at Everton after he left Sunderland earlier in the summer

Former Everton midfielder Jack Rodwell is training at the club's Finch Farm facility while he looks for a new club.

The 27-year-old left Sunderland earlier in the summer and spent some time on trial at Watford.

He made a substitute appearance for the Hornets in the 2-1 friendly win at Brentford on Saturday, but according to the Watford Observer the club have not offered him a contract.

Rodwell made an appearance for Watford in a pre-season friendly against Brentford

Rodwell moved to the Stadium of Light from Manchester City in the summer of 2014 and had been earning £73,000 per week - a figure that was reduced to £44,000 after Sunderland's relegation to League One in May.

Get Sky Sports' dedicated football channels with our new season offer to watch over 500 live games this season. Find out more.