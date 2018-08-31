Ademola Lookman must fight for Everton place, says Marco Silva

0:47 Marco Silva has confirmed that Ademola Lookman is still in his plans for the season Marco Silva has confirmed that Ademola Lookman is still in his plans for the season

Everton boss Marco Silva has challenged Ademola Lookman to earn his spot in the side after confirming the winger remains in his plans.

Sky Sports News reported on Thursday that Lookman is set to stay at Goodison Park, despite Silva previously suggesting the 20-year-old could move to RB Leipzig before Friday's transfer deadline.

The German side have remained interested in Lookman throughout the summer and increased their offer for the player to £25m plus add-ons in a late move last week.

Lookman was the subject of a £25m offer plus add ons from RB Leipzig

However, Everton were understood to be demanding a deal in excess of £28m for Lookman, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Bundesliga outfit.

"I don't like to talk about every day him," said Silva. "I have already told you my thoughts about him and his skills as a player. Our decision is already made.

"Of course. He stays in our plans. He has to work to take his position in our squad.

"He is fit and training with the team tomorrow and this morning."

Everton's summer signing Bernard is not fit to face Huddersfield

Silva also confirmed that new signing Bernard is not yet ready to make his debut for the Toffees and will miss Saturday's game at home to Huddersfield.

When asked if Bernard would feature at the weekend, Silva said: "No, not for tomorrow's game. He has a small muscle problem.

"He will start work with the team next week. The break will be good for him.

"Some players didn't do all of pre-season and this is important, Bernard is one of these.

"It is not easy for him to follow the intensity of the training sessions and the games as well."