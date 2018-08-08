Schalke in talks with Tottenham over Danny Rose loan signing

Danny Rose made 10 Premier League appearances for Spurs last season

Schalke are in talks with Tottenham over the loan signing of Danny Rose, according to Sky sources.

Earlier this month, Sky sources reported Tottenham would listen to offers for Rose, Toby Alderweireld and Mousa Dembele.

Rose, 28, has faced an uncertain future since criticising the club's ambition and wage structure in 2017, for which he subsequently apologised.

He has also struggled to find playing time, falling behind Ben Davies at Spurs and Ashley Young for England.

Rose only made 10 appearances in the Premier League for Tottenham last season after returning in October from a knee ligament injury suffered in January 2017.

Schalke finished second in the Bundesliga last season.