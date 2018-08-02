Tottenham will listen to Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele offers

Tottenham will consider any potential offers for Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Mousa Dembele in this window, Sky Sports News understands.

Spurs are understood to be in the market for two new signings before the transfer window closes next Thursday, with Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish one of them.

But the other incoming is reliant on who the club manage to sell.

Manchester United are interested in signing Alderweireld, according to Sky sources.

Newcastle vs Tottenham Live on

His contract is up next summer but Spurs have the option to extend to 2020, which would trigger a £25m release clause.

Jose 'confident' of one more signing

Alderweireld's contract negotiations with Tottenham stalled around Christmas and despite being fit from January, he only featured on three occasions in the league this year.

At this stage, there have been no formal talks or offers and Alderweireld is expected back at Spurs training on Monday.

0:28 Poch: Early transfer deadline won’t help Poch: Early transfer deadline won’t help

Alderweireld's Belgium compatriot Dembele is out of contract next summer.

It is understood the midfielder has attracted interest from China and Italy.

England left-back Rose, contracted to Spurs until 2021, has spoken candidly about his life at the club.

A year ago he gave an exclusive interview to a national newspaper criticising the club's ambition and wage structure. He later issued an apology.

His pitch time was limited last season after he was displaced by Ben Davies as Tottenham's first-choice left back..

In January, Daniel Levy told Sky Sports News: "Every single player that we want to keep, I can assure you will be playing for Tottenham Hotspur next season."

Upgrade to Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Football now for just £18 a month. Cancel any time.