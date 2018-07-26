Take your seat at Sky Sports' live event on the South Bank

To celebrate the start of the season in August, Sky Sports will be screening the opening weekend's live football for free at Bernie Spain Gardens along London's South Bank.

Fans will be able to watch every Sky Sports live game on a super-sized outdoor screen via the comfort of our stand of sofas and surprises on the opening weekend as we invite you to take your seat at Sky Sports' pop up start of the season event beside the Thames. You can watch:

Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur, 12.30pm, Saturday 11 August

Derby County v Leeds United, 5.30pm, Saturday 11 August

Liverpool v West Ham United, 1.30pm, Sunday 12 August

Arsenal v Manchester City, 4pm, Sunday 12 August

Doors open 10am on Saturday 11 August, and 10.30am on Sunday 12 August. Entry is free for all, but spaces are limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As well as the live games, Soccer AM, Soccer Saturday and Goals on Sunday will also all be screened live at the South Bank venue. You'll even be able to try your luck at the 'Top Bins' challenge.

Not only that, Sky has teamed up with EA Sports to offer attendees of the event the chance to play FIFA 19 over a month before its official release.

Aside from the fantastic live football, F2 Freestylers are one of the many famous social stars that will be in attendance alongside the likes of Theo Baker, Daniel Cutting, Football Daily, Jemel One Five, Kyle Walker and Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akifenwa.

So why not take your seat and join us for the start of the season at Bernie Spain Gardens on London's South Bank on August 10 and 11.

