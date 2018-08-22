WATCH: Everton's Yannick Bolasie in stands at Villa Park amid talks over loan switch

0:10 Yannick Bolasie talks to Villa fans as his loan switch from Everton nears completion Yannick Bolasie talks to Villa fans as his loan switch from Everton nears completion

Yannick Bolasie was in the stands watching Aston Villa's clash with Brentford on Wednesday, amid talks over a loan switch from Everton.

The winger was seen talking to fans below his seat alongside Anwar El Ghazi, who completed his season-long switch to Villa from French club Lille earlier in the day.

Sky sources reported on Tuesday that talks had begun between Bolasie and Villa boss Steve Bruce after the player had spoken about a potential loan to Middlesbrough, who are also discussing the loan return of Mo Besic from Goodison Park.

And it appears Villa have moved closer to signing Bolasie, who watched on as his potential new side drew 2-2 with the Bees on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports.

Click the video above to watch Bolasie in the stands at Villa Park watching the game and chatting with the home fans...