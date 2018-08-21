Aston Villa attempt to hijack Yannick Bolasie's move to Middlesbrough

Yannick Bolasie travelled to Aston Villa on Tuesday after an approach by the Midlands club to take him on loan

Yannick Bolasie is holding talks with Steve Bruce as Aston Villa attempt to hijack Middlesbrough's move for the winger, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Bolasie and Everton team-mate Mo Besic were holding talks with Boro boss Tony Pulis over a proposed loan move.

The two players travelled to Teesside on Sunday night and stayed at the club's training ground hotel, which is owned by Middlesbrough chairman Steve Gibson, but Villa have made a late move for Bolasie.

The 29-year-old travelled to Villa's training ground on Tuesday, and it now appears he has a decision to make after loan offers were made by both clubs.

Everton are willing to listen to offers for Bolasie

Bolasie, who joined Everton from Crystal Palace in 2016, has been told he is surplus to requirements at Goodison Park by manager Marco Silva.

He has made only 32 appearances for Everton having suffered a cruciate knee ligament injury which kept him out for more than a year.

Villa, who had faced the threat of administration before Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens bought a 55 per cent stake in the club, have made a strong start to the season and sit fifth in the Championship table, three points behind leaders Middlesbrough.