David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

David Prutton returns with his Sky Bet EFL predictions ahead of the midweek fixtures, but who is he tipping for victory? Find out here...

Swansea v Leeds, Tuesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

With this one, I just feel like the Leeds freight train is going to keep rolling on, so I have to go for an away win; Bielsa's side will be a tough proposition because of the way they've started the season.

Against Birmingham on Friday, yes Swansea had plenty of the ball but they were losing it in key areas and I think if they continue to do that, Leeds will be the ones to hurt them.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 with Kemar Roofe to score first (35/1 with Sky Bet)

Aston Villa v Brentford, Wednesday 7.45pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

This is another tough one - Brentford have had a wonderful start to the season but I suppose you could also say the same thing about Villa. It would've been a tougher assignment had it been at Griffin Park but the Bees will be confident after a very good performance against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday. I feel this could be a very close game.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 with Jonathan Kodjia to score first (60/1 with Sky Bet)

I think it would be harsh to say the Rams are struggling but there are a few teething problems happening at Pride Park at the moment. I don't think Frank Lampard is under any illusions as to how challenging the job is going to be and he's embracing it, which I find quite admirable. In spite of that, I'll have to plump for a win for Paul Hurst's men.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (11/1with Sky Bet)

QPR v Bristol City, Tuesday 7.45pm

It's safe to say the coach trip home from the Hawthorns would've been very quiet after QPR's 7-1 thrashing by West Brom on Saturday. That said, Bristol City have had players leave left, right and centre so I think it could be a difficult away trip for them. Steve McClaren needs to see a reaction from his Rangers squad so I'll go for a stalemate in this one.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

Rotherham v Hull, Tuesday 7.45pm

Another Yorkshire derby for the Millers following on from the Leeds game, but a different task altogether. Nigel Adkins' side are still struggling to hit form as their summer signings bed in, but I think they might just edge this fixture.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Blackburn v Reading, Wednesday 7.45pm

We seem to see teams have a really good start or really struggle in this division and, having lost against Bolton, the Royals fall into that latter category. Bradley Dack was injured at the weekend for the hosts and that'll be a big blow to Tony Mowbray's plans, though I'm not too sure how long he'll be out of action. I can't see Reading taking their first league win just yet, though.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Norwich v Preston, Wednesday 7.45pm

There's a nice little undercurrent of Alex Neil going back to his former stomping ground in this one. I think Preston looked pretty good on Saturday against Stoke and they would've been disappointed to have allowed Peter Crouch to head his second-half equaliser. Norwich were punished by Sheffield United for failing to put away numerous chances at Bramall Lane but I think they may learn from their mistakes.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

Sheffield Wednesday v Millwall, Wednesday 7.45pm

With the way things are going for Wednesday at the moment, this feels like a Millwall win. Neil Harris' side showed how good they were on Saturday against Derby, even though David Nugent scored to get the Rams back into the game, but it really seems that there's some stagnation in the Owls squad; Barry Bannan the one who comes out of Sunday's game with Brentford as one of the few shining lights.

Prutton predicts: 0-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Bolton v Birmingham, Wednesday 8pm

Bolton have had a terrific start, in a complete contrast to how the situation was in Lancashire last year, where the entire season was an absolute grind. It's funny one with Birmingham because you look at how well they played against Swansea last Friday, but they just weren't clinical enough. Another stalemate for me.

Prutton predicts: 0-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Stoke v Wigan, Wednesday 8pm

Can Stoke finally get their first win of the season? I'm not entirely sure they can because Wigan have looked good so far and should've been out of sight against Nottingham Forest at the weekend, though they ended up drawing 2-2 at the DW Stadium. I think Gary Rowett's men will need to keep an eye on Nick Powell and I'd back him to continue his wonderful goalscoring form.

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)