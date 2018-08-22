Anwar El Ghazi arrives at Aston Villa on season-long loan
Last Updated: 22/08/18 6:40pm
Aston Villa have completed the signing of winger Anwar El Ghazi from Lille on a season-long loan deal.
The 23-year-old came through the ranks at Ajax and has been capped twice by the Netherlands.
He joined Lille in January 2017 and started 19 Ligue 1 games last season.
El Ghazi told his new club's website on Wednesday: "I am thrilled to join a football club of the size of Aston Villa.
"I visited Villa Park late last night after flying in from Holland, and it gave me goosebumps.
"I can't wait to get out there and experience it for real and play in front of such passionate fans."
