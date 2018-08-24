Steve Bruce expects Yannick Bolasie to join Aston Villa on loan either Friday or Saturday

Yannick Bolasie was pictured at Villa Park on Wednesday evening as Aston Villa drew 2-2 with Brentford

Aston Villa boss Steve Bruce expects a loan move for Yannick Bolasie to be completed on either Friday or Saturday.

The Everton winger was pictured by Sky Sports in the stands at Villa Park on Wednesday, watching as his prospective new side drew 2-2 with Brentford.

0:10 Bolasie in the stands at Villa Bolasie in the stands at Villa

Sky sources reported on Tuesday talks had begun between Bolasie and Bruce after the player had spoken about a potential loan to Middlesbrough.

"We hope we can get Yannick Bolasie over the line," Bruce said on Friday. "There's bits and pieces to be done. Hopefully we can announce something later today or tomorrow."

4:58 Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford Aston Villa 2-2 Brentford

Meanwhile, Aston Villa completed the signing of winger Anwar El Ghazi from Lille on a season-long loan deal on Wednesday.

Bruce is hopeful El Ghazi will be able to feature against Reading at Villa Park on Saturday, though his availability is subject to international clearance.

🎥💬 Press Conference: Steve Bruce on transfers – “We are trying. We hope we can get Yannick Bolasie over the line. There’s bits and pieces to be done...still work to be done. Hopefully we can announce something later today or tomorrow”#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/R9k1Os1eBY — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 24, 2018

"He's technically a very good player who can play on either side. He will give us more attacking options," Bruce added.

"I am sure he will please a lot of people. If we get intentional clearance, he will be involved."