Oleksandr Zinchenko to leave Manchester City this summer

Oleksandr Zinchenko is set to leave Man City after two seasons

Oleksandr Zinchenko is expected to leave Manchester City this summer, despite joining their pre-season tour of the USA, Sky Sports News understands.

We reported earlier this month that the 21-year-old had been the subject of a club-record £16m bid from Wolves.

Zinchenko, who can play as either a winger or a full-back, made 16 appearances for City last season including eight in the Premier League to allow him to collect a winner's medal.

But despite a breakthrough season at the Etihad, City appear willing to let Zinchenko leave with Wolves ready to offer him more chances of first-team football.

Any hopes he had of getting more playing time for Pep Guardiola's side were hit by the arrival of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester earlier in the window.

Zinchenko, who has made 17 appearances for Ukraine, signed for City in 2016 from Russian side FC Ufa and spent the 2016-17 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven but struggled to make an impact in Eredivisie.