Joe Hart flies out to USA with Manchester City squad

Joe Hart spent last season at loan at West Ham

Joe Hart has flown out to the USA with the rest of the Manchester City squad for their pre-season tour.

Hart spent last season on loan with West Ham after falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad, having spent the previous campaign with Torino in Serie A.

The 31-year-old, previously England's first-choice goalkeeper, did not even make Gareth Southgate's 23-man World Cup squad, with Everton's Jordan Pickford earning rave reviews in Russia in his place.

Hart will be given the chance to stake a claim for the 'keeper's jersey at City this season, although he will first have to dislodge Ederson, who made 45 appearances for them last season, and his deputy, Claudio Bravo.

Guardiola's side will play Borussia Dortmund in their opening International Champions Cup match at Soldier Field in Chicago on Saturday.

City will then play Liverpool at the MetLife Stadium in New York on July 26 before taking on Bayern Munich at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida three days later.

