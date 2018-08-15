Kyle Walker says Manchester City will cope without Kevin De Bruyne

Kyle Walker backs his team-mates to cope without Kevin De Bruyne

Kyle Walker is confident Manchester City will be able to cope with the loss of Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

City announced on Wednesday afternoon that De Bruyne was undergoing tests on his right knee after suffering an injury in training earlier that day.

While the Premier League champions said the extent of the problem was not yet known and they would provide further updates on De Bruyne's condition in due course, sources close to the 27-year-old say he could be sidelined for at least two months.

De Bruyne arrived on crutches on Wednesday evening at the premiere in Manchester of Amazon's 'All or Nothing' documentary about the club.

Speaking at the premiere, Walker said: "Kevin is a great player and it's just unfortunate that it's happened to him in training but there's more than enough depth in the squad.

"We don't just rely on one player. It's a team game and whoever steps in will do well. Obviously it's a big loss but we've got more than enough cover."

Ilkay Gundogan said of De Bruyne: "He played an incredible season.

"He had so much impact on our game. He was maybe the main man for us last season.

"He is very important. We all hope that it is not too serious so he can get back on the training field as soon as possible."

De Bruyne only returned to full training last week after a delayed summer break following the World Cup.

De Bruyne has scored 21 goals for Manchester City

The Belgium international featured as a second-half substitute in the league campaign-opening win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium last Sunday.

If out for two months, De Bruyne would miss the start of City's Champions League campaign and their Premier League clash at Liverpool on October 7.

City are next in action against Huddersfield at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.