Olexandr Zinchenko named in Manchester City's Champions League squad

Olexandr Zinchenko has made Manchester City’s Champions League squad despite coming close to leaving the club in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported during the transfer window that City had made Zinchenko available for sale, and subsequently that he was in talks over a move to Real Betis as well as the subject of an offer from Wolves.

City boss Pep Guardiola was willing to allow him to go, but left the final decision down to Zinchenko himself and he reportedly wanted to stay at City and fight for his place.

The 21-year-old started his career at Russian Premier League side Ufa before a move to City in July 2016. He spent the 2016/17 season on loan at PSV Eindhoven before returning to City.

Zinchenko is named in the 22-man A list ratified by UEFA and published on its website on Tuesday, as well as currently injured players Eliaquim Mangala and Kevin De Bruyne.

Kevin De Bruyne is currently out of action after sustaining a knee injury during training

But City have not named injured goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the squad, instead picking the inexperienced Daniel Grimshaw behind Ederson.

Exciting youngsters Phil Foden, Brahim Diaz and Aro Muric - the third-choice 'keeper recently withdrawn from a loan after just a few weeks - are eligible for City's B list for the upcoming group phase.

City have drawn Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Hoffenheim in Group F.

Manchester City's Champions League squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Daniel Grimshaw

Defenders: Kyle Walker, Danilo, Vincent Kompany, John Stones, Aymeric Laporte, Eliaquim Mangala, Benjamin Mendy, Nicolas Otamendi

Midfielders: Raheem Sterling, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne, Fabian Delph, Leroy Sane, Bernando Silva, David Silva, Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez, Olexandr Zinchenko

Strikers: Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus

