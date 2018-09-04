Manchester City launch new third kit by surprising kids

Manchester City unveiled their new purple and orange third kit by surprising three young local fans with their very own shirts.

Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Ederson Moraes met three young City supporters in the changing rooms during a stadium tour at the Etihad.

The striking purple and orange design is sure to turn some heads on the continent this autumn

City fans Isaac, Jessica and Rory were the first to see their team's alternative outfit and were able to get their hands on a jersey with their name and number printed on the back.

City's new third strip will be used in European competitions this season

The kit will be worn in City's European campaign and it features a striking orange sash on a dark purple base, with a pattern inspired by an aerial representation of east Manchester and the Etihad Stadium.

City face Lyon, Shakhtar Donetsk and Hoffenheim in Champions League Group F

You can watch the City players unveiling the new kit with the aid of their young fans in the video above.