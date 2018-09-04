Manchester City launch new third kit by surprising kids
Last Updated: 04/09/18 6:12pm
Manchester City unveiled their new purple and orange third kit by surprising three young local fans with their very own shirts.
Fernandinho, Riyad Mahrez and Ederson Moraes met three young City supporters in the changing rooms during a stadium tour at the Etihad.
City fans Isaac, Jessica and Rory were the first to see their team's alternative outfit and were able to get their hands on a jersey with their name and number printed on the back.
The kit will be worn in City's European campaign and it features a striking orange sash on a dark purple base, with a pattern inspired by an aerial representation of east Manchester and the Etihad Stadium.
