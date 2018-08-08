Fulham make late move for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan

Joe Bryan made 48 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City last season

Fulham have made a late move for Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan, according to Sky sources.

Sky Sports News understands Bryan has indicated to Aston Villa - where he was due to have a medical today - that he would prefer to play in the Premier League.

Sky reported on Monday that Bristol City had accepted a bid of £6m from Villa for the 24-year-old, who was a standout performer in last year's Championship.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants three more signings before the end of the window, including both full-back positions and a defensive midfielder. They are also targeting a pre-deadline deal to sign Celta Vigo right-back Hugo Mallo.

Fulham have recruited heavily since returning to the top flight. Their signings include Andre Schurrle, Alfie Mawson, Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and most recently, Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

