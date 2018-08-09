Joe Bryan having medical at Fulham ahead of move from Bristol City

Joe Bryan made 48 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City last season

Bristol city left-back Joe Bryan is having a medical at Fulham this morning, according to Sky sources.

The Whites have agreed a deal to sign the 24-year-old.

Bryan was close to joining Aston Villa on Wednesday - where he was set to do a medical - but he is understood to prefer a move to the Premier League.

Sky reported on Monday that Bristol City had accepted a bid of £6m from Villa for Bryan, who was a standout performer in last year's Championship.

Whites boss Slavisa Jokanovic wants three more signings before the end of the window, including both full-back positions and a defensive midfielder. They are also targeting a pre-deadline deal to sign Celta Vigo right-back Hugo Mallo.

Fulham have recruited heavily since returning to the top flight. Their signings include Andre Schurrle, Alfie Mawson, Jean Michael Seri, Aleksandar Mitrovic, and most recently, Arsenal defender Calum Chambers.

