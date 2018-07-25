Jonny Castro joins Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid
Last Updated: 25/07/18 6:48pm
Wolves have signed full-back Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old, who is comfortable playing on both flanks, moves to Molineux immediately after joining Atletico on a permanent transfer from Celta Vigo.
Jonny made 36 appearances for Celta Vigo in La Liga last season, scoring twice and adding one assist.
He made more than 200 appearances for Celta after coming through the youth ranks at Abanca-Balaidos.
Jonny becomes Wolves' second signing of the week following Joao Moutinho's £5m move from Monaco.
Transfer Talk: Can Sarri lure Martial?
The Transfer Talk podcast discusses whether Manchester United will lose Anthony Martial to Chelsea and whether signing Alexis Sanchez was worth it.
Wolves have joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, Sky Sports News understands.
The newly-promoted Premier League side have made an enquiry about the 23-year-old's availability and would be willing to work on a loan move or a permanent deal.
Fantasy Football is back!
Fantasy just got real. Pick your Sky Sports Fantasy Football team for free here.