Jonny Castro joins Wolves on loan from Atletico Madrid

Jonny Castro Otto has joined Wolves on loan

Wolves have signed full-back Jonny Castro from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old, who is comfortable playing on both flanks, moves to Molineux immediately after joining Atletico on a permanent transfer from Celta Vigo.

Jonny made 36 appearances for Celta Vigo in La Liga last season, scoring twice and adding one assist.

Castro Otto has represented Spain at U21 level

He made more than 200 appearances for Celta after coming through the youth ranks at Abanca-Balaidos.

Jonny becomes Wolves' second signing of the week following Joao Moutinho's £5m move from Monaco.

Wolves have joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, Sky Sports News understands.

The newly-promoted Premier League side have made an enquiry about the 23-year-old's availability and would be willing to work on a loan move or a permanent deal.