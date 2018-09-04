Steven Reid leaves Crystal Palace coach role for personal reasons

Steven Reid was appointed Crystal Palace's first-team coach in September last year

Steven Reid has announced he is leaving Crystal Palace to take a break from football for personal reasons.

Reid was appointed first-team coach at Selhurst Park in September last year and worked closely alongside Roy Hodgson as Palace finished 11th in the Premier League last season.

Just want to say a massive thanks to everybody at @CPFC for an unbelievable time at the club. A special club with special fans. Unfortunately for personal reasons it’s time to take a break for a while. Been a privilege to work alongside the staff and a fantastic group of players. — STEVEN REID (@stevenreid12) September 4, 2018

In a response, Palace chairman Steve Parish said: "Brilliant to have you with us last season Steven, made a fantastic contribution, good luck for the future from everyone at Crystal Palace".