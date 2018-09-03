Premier League Team of the Weekend: Rui Patricio, Joe Gomez, Jean Michael Seri and Eden Hazard

Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard was part of Danny Mills' Team of the Week, but who else made his line-up?

Who stood out over the weekend in the Premier League?

Former Leeds United and England full-back Danny Mills has picked his best XI from week four of the 2018/19 season.

Here's who he selected and why...

Mills went for Rui Patricio in between the sticks after he repelled West Ham United in Wolves' excellent 1-0 win at the London Stadium on Saturday.

"Patricio is a top-class goalkeeper, and a free transfer," said the Sky Sports pundit.

Kyle Walker, Joe Gomez, Craig Cathcart and Marcos Alonso made up Mills' back four.

"The two full-backs are both very good going forward and Walker gets his goal, his first for quite a while and Alonso as we know is very, very good," he said.

"And I tell you who I was really impressed with, and that was Gomez. He is back in the England squad and I think he will give Gareth Southgate one or two problems for selection."

Joe Gomez stood out in defence for Liverpool at the King Power

Meanwhile, Mills has gone for a three-man midfield comprising new Fulham signing Jean Michael Seri, Huddersfield Town's Philip Billing and Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

"The midfield is quite unusual - Billing scored and played very well in that central midfield area for Huddersfield, as did Hojbjerg and Seri," Mills said.

"Maybe you will not see them in there that often, but [they've contributed to] good results with [Billing and Hojbjerg] both scoring goals, which is what you want your midfielders to do."

Jean-Michael Seri impressed in Fulham's draw at Brighton

In attack, Mills has selected an eye-catching forward line of Chelsea's Eden Hazard and Liverpool's Sadio Mane, either side of Brighton & Hove Albion's evergreen frontman Glenn Murray, with all players finding the back of the net on the weekend.

"Up front, Murray was exceptional again for Brighton," he said. "Mane we know is very, very good and Hazard equally.

Glenn Murray was on target for Brighton on Saturday

"I thought that the way Hazard played from the first minute of Chelsea's game with Bournemouth was really good.

Do you agree with Danny's line-up? Well not to worry as you can now pick your own Premier League Team of the Weekend using our team selector here…

