Harry Maguire wanted at Leicester by Claude Puel amid Manchester United links

Harry Maguire has reportedly attracted interest from Man Utd and Liverpool

Leicester boss Claude Puel says Harry Maguire must remain at the King Power Stadium, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

United boss Jose Mourinho is understood to be keen on bolstering his defensive options and has been linked with making a bid for Maguire, with the Foxes heard to want as much as £50m.

Maguire played a key role in England's most successful World Cup campaign in 28 years in Russia, leading to former team-mate Riyad Mahrez saying he deserves to play at a higher level.

However, Mahrez's former boss Puel is in disagreement, saying: "It is important for Maguire to continue for Leicester.

"It is a good feeling. If our players are interesting a lot of clubs it is because we are recruiting well and doing good work. It is important we continue this.

"When we welcome players back from the World Cup, I hope we can give them the opportunity to continue advancing their ambitions and perform in the Premier League."

Maguire's team-mate Demarai Gray anticipates the England international will be kicking off the Premier League season alongside him - they play Manchester United on August 10, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

He said: "I think Harry's happy here.

"He's had a good World Cup. He won't think about things too much. I think he'll come back and continue.

"You can tell by the way he plays he is a relaxed player who gets his head down and gets the work done. He performs on the pitch and is a great player to have in the changing room.

"Everyone saw what he is capable of in Russia. He has done himself proud."