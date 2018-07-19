Leeds match Derby bid for Brentford's Florian Jozefzoon

Florian Jozefzoon will now decide between Derby and Leeds

Leeds have matched Derby’s bid for Brentford winger Florian Jozefzoon, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the fee is £2.75m plus add-ons and Jozefzoon will now decide which club he prefers, with one source suggesting he would rather join Leeds.

Sky Sports News reported on Wednesday that Derby's bid was accepted by the Bees, after an initial bid of £1.5m was rejected by the West London club earlier this month.

The 27-year-old Jozefzoon, who scored seven goals in 43 appearances last season, moved to Griffin Park from PSV Eindhoven in January 2017 and has just a year left on his current contract.

Brentford have already signed a replacement in Said Benrahma from Nice with the Algeria attacker agreeing a four-year contract with a year's option after completing a medical with the club earlier this week.

Said Benrahma was signed as a replacement for Jozefzoon earlier this summer

Meanwhile, the club are insisting that star pair Ollie Watkins and Chris Mepham are not for sale this summer. Bournemouth have been interested in both players, while Crystal Palace like Watkins.

Brentford have accepted a £4m offer from Sheffield United for John Egan, however, and have lined up several potential replacements with three weeks of the transfer window remaining.