Leeds United's Ronaldo Vieira to undergo Sampdoria medical ahead of £6.2m transfer
By Sky in Italy
Last Updated: 30/07/18 2:33pm
Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will travel to Italy on Monday evening ahead of a move to Sampdoria, according to Sky in Italy.
The 20-year-old will have a medical on Tuesday morning ahead of a £6.2m transfer to the Serie A side.
Sampdoria will pay Leeds £5.8m up front, with another £400,000 due in add-ons.
Vieira came through the ranks at Elland Road and has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Championship side.
Vieira, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, has been capped three times by England U21s.
