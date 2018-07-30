Leeds United's Ronaldo Vieira to undergo Sampdoria medical ahead of £6.2m transfer

Ronaldo Vieira looks to be on his way out of boyhood club Leeds

Leeds United midfielder Ronaldo Vieira will travel to Italy on Monday evening ahead of a move to Sampdoria, according to Sky in Italy.

The 20-year-old will have a medical on Tuesday morning ahead of a £6.2m transfer to the Serie A side.

Sampdoria will pay Leeds £5.8m up front, with another £400,000 due in add-ons.

Vieira came through the ranks at Elland Road and has gone on to make 71 appearances for the Championship side.

Vieira, who was born in Guinea-Bissau, has been capped three times by England U21s.